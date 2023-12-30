Plateau Killings: I’m Pained, Devastated – Rev. Pam

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has lamented the gruesome killings of innocent souls on Christmas Eve at Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Rev. Pam in a press statement issued in Jos on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media, Hon. Ayuba Pam described as barbaric the Christmas Eve attack which was carried out simultaneously in 25 communities across the Bokkos local government areas affected left over 200 people killed in a well-orchestrated and coordinated pogrom.

Pam who was at the Plateau state government house, Rayfield, to console Governor Caleb Mutfwang over the 24 December 2023 butchering said he was pained and devastated hearing the news of the dastardly act.

According to the NCPC helmsman, he was away in Rome for a State of the Readiness preparations for next year’s Christian pilgrimage when he learned of the incident condemning perpetrators of this heinous crime as evil.

He said the Plateau killings must be stopped as since 2001 when the crisis erupted it has not subsided but instead previous governments have continued to witness its resurgence unabated.

“A situation he lamented will continue to hunt children born at that time negatively, leaving them with the impression of a deep-rooted hatred for one another if there is no solution to this carnage.

Pam praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt response by sending a high-powered federal government delegation led by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who consoled with families of the bereaved and the Plateau state government over the massacres.

He sued for peace and unity amongst the people and especially the Communities to heed security alerts and not take for granted their safety.

He said, this act shows the president having the feelings of the poor masses at heart and urged that the communities should brace up to the occasion and not allow the enemy to overcome them. He said plateau has never been defeated in situations like this.

Rev Pam called on the security agencies to sit up and not be caught off guard as they need to wake up to arrest these criminals as directed by Mr President.

He told Governor Mutfwang that he was under the instructions of Mr President to initiate a peace dialogue that would draw a new roadmap for peace in the state promising to engage the people in a peace dialogue.

Responding, Governor Caleb Mutfwang appreciated the NCPC Boos for this show of love and said it’s a trying time for the government.

The Governor who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the State, SGS, Arc Sam Jatau said the attack was highly coordinated, organized, and carried out by the terrorists in 20 communities simultaneously.

The Governor recounted that more than 10 times the attacks have been taking place since 2001 but promised to take a new approach. He said self-defense is not an offence under any law restating the commitment of his administration in tackling this social menace.

He said Plateau is more united than ever as most cultural activities lined up by the different ethnic groups in the state for the New Year have been cut off in solidarity with the affected people, saying, that an injury to one is an injury to all.

He described the attack as heinous and said the government was very proactive and praised the VP for it. Coming after he reported the situation to President Tinubu in Lagos. came the following day.

The Governor praised the ES and said the state was proud of having him there and said, he hopes this to be the end of the killings.

A similar visit was paid to the Traditional Ruler of Bokkos, Saf Lawrence Ishak, and his district heads where Rev Pam sued for peace and forgiveness. He addressed the victims at Bokkos Church Of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Central Church Compound, praying for them to be strong and remain focused on God.