Plateau Killings: IGP Orders Assets, Tactical Squads’ Deployment

Share

Following the recent fatal attacks on some communities in Plateau State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered “the immediate and comprehensive” deployment of tactical squads, and assets to the affected areas. Among the assets to be deployed are state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

A statement signed yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of operations, Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, will lead/coordinate the critical intervention. While describing the Plateau incident “as deeply troubling series of attacks and killings that have plagued some communities of Plateau State since March 28, 2025”, the police vowed to bring perpetrators to deserved justice.

“This decisive action underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to restoring peace, ensuring the safety and security of all residents, and bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice,” the Force Headquarters said.

It added thus: “The IGP has specifically tasked the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations (DIG DOPs), DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu ,to lead and coordinate this critical intervention with significant reinforcements, including additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), units of Police Mobile Force, helicopters, and specialised platoons from the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

“These resources will be strategically deployed to conduct special operations aimed at effectively curbing the incessant attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) and surrounding communities, which have tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives.”

It further noted that: “The recent escalation of violence began on March 28, 2025, when some armed assailants launched a brutal attack in Bokkos, resulting in the deaths of some individuals and serious injuries to many others.

“This initial incident tragically marked the beginning of a series of attacks that have since claimed the lives of scores of people, leaving communities devastated and gripped by fear.

“Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the IGP has directed DIG Kwazhi and the deployed security forces to undertake a multifaceted approach, focusing not only on suppressing the ongoing violence but also on proactively preventing future attacks.

“Upon arrival in Plateau State on Tuesday, 8th April 2025, DIG Kwazhi paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

During this meeting, DIG Kwazhi conveyed the IGP’s sincere condolences to the affected families and communities, as well as to the entire people of Plateau State.

“The meeting also served as an opportunity to assess the situation first-hand, delve into the root causes of the attacks, and collaboratively develop a sustainable, long-term solution to these senseless killings.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains fully committed to working in close collaboration with the Plateau State Government, community leaders, security agencies, and all relevant stakeholders to restore lasting peace and stability to the region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

