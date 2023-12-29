Plateau Killings: Govt Officials Hand-In-Gloves With Terrorists –Amachree

As angry reactions continue to trail the Christmas Eve killings of scores of civilians in Plateau State, security experts have offered perspectives on what many consider as fratricide. While Security Consultant and former Director, Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Mike Ejiofor, underscored the urgency of aerial surveillance to hit suspected terrorists’ targets, a retired Assistant Director (Intelligence and Operations) of the service, Mr Dennis Amachree, alleged complicity by officials of government.

Amachree said: “The Plateau State killings while avoidable has been allowed to continue year after year for more than 14 years. This violence that started between herders and farmers has escalated to involve bandits and terrorists. “The sad part is the complicity of government officials, who are hands-in- gloves with these bandits. It became frustrating for the military and law enforcement agents to bring it under control. “One of the major remedies will be to get rid of all the foreign bandits occupying the ungoverned spaces in the local government areas.

“Secondly, it is time to introduce State/Community policing in Nigeria. This will bring law enforcement nearer to the people and eliminate ungoverned spaces.” Speaking in the same light, Ejiofor tasked authorities to adopt new approach to tackling insecurity on the Plateau. “The issue is that, anything you continue to do repeatedly, the same way, and expect a different result, I think that is pure madness. “I understand that that land area, the bandits have occupied that place.

So, there should be aerial surveillance or monitoring of that area, so that if they are moving, they (security operatives) should be able to confront them. “Or, be able to identify their locations. As long as we continue without doing this, the thing will continue. They will continue to attack indiscriminately. “How can you justify killing of 100 people? So, we need aerial monitoring of that place, through technology, to see how we can get the exact location and then wipe them off, instead of allowing them (continue) to kill innocent citizens.”