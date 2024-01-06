Plateau Killings: God Angry With Nigeria – A’Ibom Cleric

The Custodian, Spiritual Kingdom Church of Christ Mission, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, His Lordship Marshall Edidem, has called for sustained prayers and fasting for God’s intervention in the crisis that erupted in Jos, Plateau State.

This is as he said that prayers had in time past averted worse calamities in the country.

It would be recalled that over 200 innocent souls were on Christmas Eve attacked and massacred in some communities in Jos, Plateau State, by yet-to-identified gunmen.

Speaking in the state capital, Uyo, while reflecting on the church’s Founder Day, Edidem said only sustained prayers and fasting can bring the solution to the crisis in Jos.

READ ALSO:

“Nigerians have to fast and pray and ask God for intervention in the Jos crisis. It is sustained prayers to God that will bring an end to the crises in Jos. There will surely be a way out of the crises and God will certainly bring the solution to it,” he said.

Edidem explained that the church marked this year’s Founder Day on January 2, adding that the day is celebrated every year, since 1946 when the church was founded to offer prayers for peace throughout the country.

“January 2, every year is our Founder’s Day. It is the day we gather to pray for peace in Nigeria and the leadership of our nation so that God will lead our leaders aright. During this time, we offer prayers for peace in our country,” he added.

The Chief Priest of the church, Obong Samuel Edidem who also shared his views on the Founder’s Day, decried the level of hardship being experienced in the country, adding that it was only through God’s intervention that such a difficult situation would change. be

He said Nigerians should not only blame the government for some of the calamities being experienced in the country, adding some are caused as a result of God’s anger.

He added, “ Hardship is everywhere in Nigeria. It is only through the power of God that peace can come to Nigeria or hardship can be reduced. Many people may blame the government for the hardships we are going through, but it may not be the government.