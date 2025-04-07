Plateau Killings: Declare State Of Emergency On Insecurity, ACF Tells FG

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the Federal Government to “declare a state of security emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities” across the country.

ACF in a statement in Kaduna yesterday also condemned the killings in Plateau State and called on the federal and Plateau State governments to put in place measures for dialogue and reconciliation across the communities.

The statement, signed by Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, charged the FG to intensify efforts in “actionable intelligence gathering, processing and deployment by relevant all security agencies so as to establish the immediate and remote causes of the latest skirmishes, investigate, identify, arrest and prosecute perpetrators and enablers of the attacks.”

The apex northern body said going forward, ACF calls on the FGN to “declare a state of security emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members.

“Fully compensate families for the lives lost and extend relief to those injured. FGN and the Plateau State Government to empower community leaders, elders, clergy, traditional leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to embark on community dialogue for conflict resolution, reconciliation and cooperation.

All must intensify conflict resolution efforts.” Part of the statement also said: “ACF is saddened at the disheartening and frightening attacks by terror gangs on defenseless communities in Plateau State, which resulted on the tragic deaths of scores of people including children, adding to dismal statistics of deaths, injuries and property damage arising consequent to rampaging terror activities of bandits on communities over the last few years.

“The Forum identifies with the deep pains of families of the victims, prays to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, for surviving victims to be fortified with strength to bear the losses and for quick return to full health for all who suffered injuries.

“To the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), constitutionally responsible for the protection of lives and properties of citizens, ACF wishes to draw attention, for the umpteenth time, to the deterioration in the state of security in Arewa communities and elsewhere in Nigeria. “ACF reiterates its longstanding stance that every new such experience is one too many.

Clearly, the people are in great pains, with their situation compounded by existential economic challenges. The killing spree on the Plateau must be stopped immediately and peace must return to the state.”

The Forum also called on members of the National Assembly to do more to hold the FGN and the National Security Agencies to account and to demand concrete evidence of a firm resolve to exterminate the current terror on citizens.

While reiterating unalloyed support for the FGN, the Plateau State Government and all National Security Agencies in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria, ACF called on all to up the ante in the fight against threats to the wellbeing of all Nigerian citizens.

