Plateau Killings: CUPP Demands True Federalism, State Police

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Tuesday called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently set up a constitutional review committee to amend the Nigerian Constitution to conform with true federalism and empower the component states to have their own internal security outfit to defend themselves.

The CUPP made the demand in reaction to the killing of over 150 people and burning down of 223 houses by bandits on Christmas Eve in Plateau State. The coalition expressed shock over the incident and urged the security agencies to smoke out the killers and their sponsors and promptly bring them to justice.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh who issued a statement on the incident in Abuja, insisted that the constitution must be amended to allow states to own internal security be it police, coast guards or vigilante organisations to enable them to effectively secure their local borders.

The statement reads; “We in CUPP have watched in great shock, utter trepidation and indescribable awe the viral videos making the rounds on the massacre of more than one hundred and fifty innocent souls in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State, and we hereby unambiguously and unequivocally condemn the killings as an act of genocide that has been ongoing for more than eight years.

“The pictures are gruesome, harrowing and heartrending. Women slaughtered while strapping their babies to their backs, infants who perhaps knew nothing about the root cause of the animosity between their killers and their communities, and men and women who had been striving to eke out a living and may have been looking forward to a merry Christmas and a hopeful new year when their lives will perhaps be bettered by the promises of a Renewed Hope of the present administration.

“Now, their lives have been snuffed out in a manner that would be likened to the work of conscienceless and mean-spirited beasts.

“These killings have been going on for a long time, and it seems as if the Federal and Plateau State governments have become defenceless and helpless, and do not have any clue as to how to either nip it in the bud or put a finality to it,” he said.

The CUPP commiserated with the government and the people of Plateau State for the tragic but avoidable losses, while praying to God Almighty to grant perfect peace to the soul of the deceased.