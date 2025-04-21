Plateau Killings: Christian Leaders Lead Mass Protest

Share

Christian leaders under the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Easter Monday led thousands of believers across various denominations in a peaceful protest against the continued killings of innocent villagers in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

Dressed in black to symbolize mourning and solidarity with the victims, the protesters were led by the Plateau State CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, alongside other prominent religious leaders including the President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Amos Mohzo; the Plateau State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Pastor Dunga Gomwalk; and the President of the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam.

The demonstrators commenced their march from Fwawevl Junction, Rayfield, and proceeded towards the Plateau State Government House at Little Rayfield, Jos, where they planned to formally express their displeasure over the persistent attacks on communities across the state.

As of the time of reporting, the procession was still en route to the Government House gate.

Details later…

Share