Plateau Killings: Catholic Church Donates Relief Materials To Victims

The Catholic Church Dioceses of Pankshin, has donated relief materials to survivors of Christmas Eve bandits attacks which took place in over 20 villages of Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the December attacks left over fifteen thousand people homeless with properties worth millions of naira destroyed which led to the establishment of 13 Internally Displaced Persons Camps, which led the Catholic Church through Caritas Nigeria to bring succour to the IDP Camps in Bokkos local government area of the state.

Leading the delegation, the Catholic Bishop of Pankshin Diocese, Bishop Michael Gokum, said the aim of distributing the materials is to assist those affected as the government cannot handle all the issues alone.

The group says a total of eight hundred bags of food items have been distributed to them and that further materials like blankets and mattresses will follow.

Some of the victims applauded the Catholic Church for its timely intervention but expressed dismay with the slow pace of government intervention towards their plight.

Meanwhile there was pandemonium in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday as women in large numbers trooped to the street to protest the indiscriminate arrest of youths in the area and burned the palace of the traditional ruler in the area, Michael Monday Adamchin.

Recall that in the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings, which left no fewer than 200 people dead, a Fulani commercial motorcycle operator was killed on Tuesday, and an Imam was also killed while trying to salvage the remains of his property.

It was learned that as a result of the latest killings, the men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) swooped on the community where the two were killed and arrested some youths.

A source close to the community revealed that the women mobilised and staged a protest at the police station and later moved to the palace of the district head, where they set fire to his palace.

The Saturday Telegraph gatered that the traditional ruler and other members of his family living in the palace escaped by the whisker, while security men who later arrived at the scene found it difficult to arrest the situation.

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government, Mr. Monday Kassam, who confirmed the protest, said he could not assert whether the palace of the traditional ruler was burned or not.

“I can confirm to you that women in large numbers protested in Bokkos today (Friday) but in the palace of the District Head of Bokkos, which was allegedly burned. “I cannot say yes or no until I go there to see things,” Kassam added.