Plateau killings: CAN Appeals To Tinubu To Direct Relocation Of Army High Command

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the army high command to relocate to those villages in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGCs of the state to stall the resurgence of attacks in the various villages.

Lubo, who spoke to newsmen at the NUJ Press Centre, Jos, on Tuesday, expressed dismay that the incessant killings have continued in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi without any immediate intervention.

Fr. Lubo said that as he’s talking over 150 people have been killed while seven were murdered on Tuesday morning in Barkin Ladi.

The CAN chairman said, “I was told that these killers sent letters to the villagers. They told them that they would not celebrate Christmas but would run away with their rice. So I am surprised the security agencies were not able to curtail this evil act.

“As CAN chairman, I was told that over 150 people have been killed and as I was coming here I got a report that a family of five and two others were killed in Barkin Ladi.

“So I am calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the military High command to relocate to the three embattled local government areas so that they can stop these senseless killings.”

Fr. Lubo called on the people of Plateau, especially the Plateau Indigenous Development Association (PIDAN) to rally their people together towards a common defence of their communities.

Meanwhile, former senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has condemned the recent killing in the state.

Gyang, in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Evelyn Pulle, said he’s appalled by the gruesome terror attacks on communities in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local governments, which wasted the lives of over 160 people in not less than 20 villages.

The statement said, “At a time, when the world was celebrating Christmas, forces of darkness plotted and executed a massacre of hapless and helpless citizens in cold blood.

“For how long will the lives of men and women, young and old, be butchered to grab and annexe ancestral homelands of communities and meet demands of satanic altars? This vexing question is on the libs of all men and women of good conscience.

The blood of victims of terror and satanic altars is crying out to God for justice! The justice of God does not fail.

Gyang said he would not cease to call for decisive action against terrorists and bandits until the day that the Nigerian State wakes up to her primary constitutional responsibility to secure the lives and property of citizens

He said that until then, peace remains elusive in vulnerable communities of Plateau state who live in sorrow, pain, and anguish.