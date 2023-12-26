Plateau Killings: Bring Perpetrators To Book, Baptist Convention Tells Tinubu

President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji, has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the security agents bring perpetrators of the Plateau State killings on Christmas Eve to book.

Akanji, also called on Tinubu to provide adequate security in ensuring citizens across the state are secured.

He condemned the attacks by the Fulani militia resulting in the killings of about 50 people in NTV, Dares, Yelwa and Chirang, where a Baptist church was burnt and nine members including the pastor of the church, Solomon Gushe were killed.

Also, the killing of Christians and destruction of churches in Bokkos Local government area in addition to about 40 people in Chirang village reported to have been killed by the rampaging Fulani militia.

However, Akanji asked Christians to give helping hands to the wounded and others affected by the attacks.

The statement by Akanji signed by the Nigerian Baptist Convention PRO, Rev Eben Durodola states: “The Nigerian Baptist Convention has condemned the wanton killings of Christians and destruction of churches by the Fulani militia in Bokkos Local government area of Plateau State.

“About fifty people were killed by the Fulani militia in NTV, Dares, Yelwa and Chirang, where a Baptist church was burnt and nine members including the pastor of the church, Solomon Gushe were killed. Forty people in Chirang village were also reported to have been killed by the rampaging Fulani militias.

“The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Israel Adelani Akanji who was saddened by the killings called on security Agencies to bring the culprits to book.

He requested President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency provide necessary security to all Nigerians and bring an end to the wanton killings of Christians in the Northern part of the country.

He stated that the Nigerian Baptist Convention is saddened by the continued killing of Christians like chickens in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

“Rev Akanji berated the high level of insecurity in the country for the past years without any meaningful solution from the security agencies.

He called on all Christians to wake up and provide assistance to those who lost their relations and those who were wounded in the attack and are currently in the hospital.

“According to him, the Fulani militias decided to strike during the Christmas celebration when people are in the mood to give thanks to God for the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Rev Akanji urged the security Agencies to provide needed security to every Nigerian and put a stop to the senseless killings of Christians.

He prayed for peace and security of this country particularly those that are vulnerable to the attacks of Fulani militia and others.”