Plateau Killings: Atiku Blames Tinubu Over Security Failure

Former Nigerian Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the recent killings in Plateau and Borno States.

Atiku who in reaction to the incessant killings across the country, described the incidents as a reflection of the worsening security situation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The PDP chieftain condemned the latest attack in the Zike community, Kimakpa area of Kwali district, Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State, where at least 47 persons were killed on Monday morning, April 14.

Accusing Tinubu of failing to uphold the primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens also raised the alarm over continued terrorist attacks in Borno State, noting the increasing loss of life and territorial control to insurgents.

Atiku cited concerns raised by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, as further evidence of a deteriorating security situation.

According to Atiku, the failure to prosecute known terrorists has emboldened their activities across the country.

He urged swift and decisive judicial action to hold perpetrators accountable and also urged community members to avoid aiding criminal groups and instead support the security forces by providing vital intelligence.

While commending the efforts of Nigeria’s security agencies, Atiku stressed the need for greater support from the government.

“I am deeply saddened and alarmed by the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau State, particularly the recent killings in Zike community in the Kimakpa area of Kwali district, Bassa Local Government Area, where at least 47 innocent lives were lost on Sunday.

“This tragedy, coming just days after a similar attack in Bokkos LGA, is a grim reminder of the worsening state of security in our country.

“It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives as a result of the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration.

“The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. Unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to fail them.

“I also condemn the escalating wave of terrorist attacks in Borno State, which, according to Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, has resulted in the loss of lives and territory to insurgents.

“These disturbing developments underscore the total collapse of the current administration’s security policy and architecture.

“Condemnation after the fact is not enough. What is needed are proactive, preventive actions. As long as these criminals face no real consequences, they will continue to return to inflict more pain on innocent people.

“I urge the National Assembly to urgently pass legislation that allows state governments to properly arm and equip their security outfits with modern weapons. This will strengthen our overall security architecture and help relieve the overstretched federal security agencies.

“At the same time, I must call on community members to reject collaboration with armed groups and instead support our security forces by sharing intelligence. Security is a shared responsibility.

“I commend the courage and sacrifices of our security forces. Their efforts remain invaluable, but they need the full support of the people and a government that prioritises security, not just with words but with decisive action.”

