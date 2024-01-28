Plateau Killings: Army Chief Orders Troops to Adopt Aggressive Posture

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered troops of the 3 Division as well as the Joint Task Force, codenamed ‘Operation Safe Haven’ to “adopt more aggressive posture and decisively stamp out terrorists causing mayhem in Plateau and contiguous states.” A statement signed yesterday by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Maj- Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, quoted the COAS as handing down the directive during an operational tour of Plateau general area. Nwachukwu explained that the visit followed the recent disruption of peace in Mangu Local Government Area of the North Central state. “Go hard on those disturbing the peace of the Plateau and neutralize any terrorist annihilating people and burning or destroying property and other economic valuables”, the Army Chief ordered.

According to the statement: “The COAS, who had earlier been briefed on the security situation by the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, acknowledged that the security dynamics on the Plateau are complex, due to its political background, interwoven with cultural and economic sentiments. “These, he added, account for the prolonged duration of the conflicts and the escalation in its lethality. Gen Lagbaja inspected the arms and ammunition recovered by the troops and commended them for not allowing the crisis to escalate to other parts of the state. He assured the people that he is confident that the troops will be more resilient and leave no stone unturned in ensuring that peace and tranquility is re-stored on the Plateau and other troubled parts of the country.

“Gen Lagbaja therefore, charged the troops to live up to the expectations of all peaceloving and law abiding residents of the Plateau, harping that trust is earned and the troops must do all within their means to maintain the trust of the people they are tasked to protect. “Our Operations and activities must be in compliance with the rules of engagement and devoid of sentiments”, he emphasized. “Gen Lagbaja noted that he is aware of the difficulty and challenges confronting the troops, as they legitimately carry out their duties, particularly, some of the weighty allegations being touted against them.

He clarified that though one can- not completely rule out the possibility of one or two cases of misconduct during operations, he guaranteed that the Nigerian Army and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria have an internal regulatory mechanism that does not permit considerations for ethnic and religious affiliations when deploying troops. He urged the troops to remain disciplined, dutiful, responsive and responsible, adding however, that the full weight of the law will be brought down on any personnel found compromising. “Gen Lagbaja also paid a courtesy call on the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, where he expressed appreciation to the government and good people of Plateau State for their effort in ensuring that peace reigns on the Plateau.

He intimated that a marching order has been handed down to troops to sternly enforce law and order and to be decisive in tackling the security situation on the Plateau. He concluded that peace must reign on the Plateau and other troubled parts of the country.”