Plateau Kilings: Mutfwang Insists On Enforcing Anti-Land Grabbing Law

Share

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang insists on enforcing the existing anti-land grabbing law.

Receiving the reports of the committees on Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Land Administration yesterday in Jos.

The governor, who decried a spate of land-grabbing in Plateau, said that the enforcement would bring sanity to the land administrative system in the state.

Mutfwang said: “Let me remind our people that there is an anti-land grabbing law that was passed by the Simon Lalong administration.

“We are looking at how to enforce the law; people cannot just see a piece of land and just occupy it.

“There is no free land anywhere in the world, somebody has a right to it. “We will make it easy for anyone who wants to acquire land, but please don’t just go and occupy land as if we are in no man’s land. It is not right.”

Share