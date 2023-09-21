Plateau Invites Consultants To Boost Revenue Drive

The Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) has announced an exciting opportunity for tax consulting firms to submit proposals in conformity with the PSIRS guidelines for the engagement of technical consultants. Specifically, the PSIRS noted that the proposals submission is in accordance with the Plateau State Government’s Executive Order No. 001 of 2023 issued on the 10th July 2023.

The Executive Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), Mr. Jim Pam Wayas, made this known in a statement made available to New Telegraph recently that the state government was ready to engaged tax consulting firms in shaping Plateau State’s taxation future. Wayas, in the release, stated: “Are you a Tax Consulting Firm with a passion for excellence in providing innovative solutions?

This is your chance to showcase your technical expertise and join forces with PSIRS in shaping Plateau State’s taxation future. “As the Executive Chairman of PSIRS, I am committed to transforming our tax administration system to enhance efficiency, transparency, and revenue generation. “To achieve this goal, we seek proposals from qualified Tax Consulting Firms to collaborate with us on various initiatives.”

PSIRS also said in the statement that key areas of focus included, tax liability audit in relecommunications, manufacturing, processing, banking, small and medium vusinesses, etc, to establish back years liabilities on non-remittances of withholding taxes on interests and dividends for individuals, enterprises, corporate entities, and statutory bodies.

Companies and other organisations. Wayas said: “If your firm possesses the requisite expertise, experience, and a track record of success in these areas, we encourage you to submit a proposal to PSIRS. “