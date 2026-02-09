Plateau State Government on Monday said it has recorded a historic boost in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), surpassing N40 billion for the first time in 2025, as fiscal reforms aimed at easing taxpayer burdens begin to yield results.

The Executive Chairman of Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), Dr Jim Wayas Pam, disclosed this on Monday in Jos while addressing Journalists.

Reviewing the agency’s performance between 2022 and 2025, the PSIRS boss outlined strategies for the coming year.

Dr Pam described the briefing as an annual performance review designed to assess gains, challenges, and the impact of new policies on revenue collection across the state.

According to him, PSIRS achieved 94 per cent of its budgeted revenue target in 2025, the highest performance level since the agency’s inception, contributing significantly to the N40 billion IGR benchmark.

He said, ” However, revenue performance among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) showed mixed results, while MDAs achieved 100 per cent of their targets in 2023, the first year of the current administration, performance declined to 77 per cent in 2024 and further to 70 per cent in 2025.”

Dr Pam noted that PSIRS has intensified operational reforms, including the full automation of processes and the elimination of cash collections, to curb leakages and improve efficiency.

” Looking ahead, the service has set an ambitious revenue target of N65 billion for 2026. ”

He emphasised that the strategy would focus on expanding the tax base by bringing previously untaxed individuals and businesses into the system, rather than increasing tax rates for compliant taxpayers.

He acknowledged persistent challenges in certain sectors, particularly mining, which remains under federal jurisdiction.

“To address this, PSIRS is tracking mining operators through banking transactions to integrate them into the state’s tax net.”

On the issue of multiple taxation, the Executive Chairman said new laws have been introduced to consolidate levies.

“These reforms are supported by an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with local governments for the issuance of single demand notices, although implementation challenges persist.”

” The newly enacted Plateau State Tax and Levies Act, he added, is designed to harmonise tax collection at both state and local government levels.”

” Daily ticketing for tricycle operators previously dominated by non-state actors was also highlighted as a priority area. ”

“The state is working toward a unified inter-state ticketing policy using stickers and a single consultant, while addressing overlaps between state and local government authorities.”

He stressed that the service adopts a non-punitive approach toward compliant taxpayers, with a focus on inclusion and voluntary compliance.

” For defaulters, enforcement begins with demand notices, while Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms are encouraged as faster and more cost-effective alternatives to litigation.”

He reaffirmed the Plateau State Government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and sustainable economic growth, noting that resolving issues such as mining revenue, multiple taxation, and jurisdictional overlaps may ultimately require constitutional amendments to achieve a unified national tax system.

Despite these challenges, he said the administration remains committed to taxpayer-friendly policies that support economic development and long-term fiscal stability.