Plateau Hikers and Tour Association Unveils 2024 Season

It was not just an historic event but co- lourful, fun filled and adventurous as well as Plateau Hikers and Tour Association (PHATA) officially kick start this year’s hike season with a hiking trail in Plateaus State. Besides the association, which is the first hiking body in Nigeria to be registered officially, other hikers and bodies from across the country, particularly Abuja and environs joined the hiking safari. The association which is headed by Mrs Nanna Dashe Yakubu, who is also the Zonal Coordinator of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (North Central Zone), is devoted among others to creating a forum for hikers to unite, develop and promote hiking across Nigeria as a veritable tool for a sustainable tourism promotion and development. Some of the dignitaries at the event included Plateau State Commissioner for Tourism, who was represented by the Director of Tourism, Mr Friday A Nwetu.

The commissioner in his remark commended the association for the initiative while wishing them a fruitful hiking season. This is as he expressed the support of the ministry in the development and promotion of hiking in the state. Also present at the event was the head of the host village, Gwash, Mr Musa. With him also to welcome the hikers to their pristine settlement that is nestled against unique rock outcrops and inviting natural features, was the deputy head of the community. About 276 hikers participated at the enthralling adventure, which commenced at the mountain of the mountainous ranges to the topmost part of the rocky ranges, affording the participants opportunity to display their endurance skills and adept acumen at conquering nature.

The trail had two major viewing points, the first viewing point at the top of the mountain was where certificates were presented to hike groups who are registered and recognised by PHATA. The hike spanned five kilometres with the mountain climb elevation of 251m. Yakubu in her remark expressed delight over the epoch making event while commending also the hikers and other guests who made the Unity Hike. She said it was the first of its kind in Nigeria where different hike groups came together to hike. While stressing the need to develop hiking as a tourism product for the domestic market, she pledged the commitment of her team in making the event a yearly gathering, and ensuring that it attract more hike groups and sponsors.

To avoid unpleasant development on the hike trails and safety of the hiking communities, she enjoined all hiking groups to registered with PHATA while also directing all village heads where hiking are conducted to ensure that hikers coming to their domains are properly identified and registered with PHATA. Certificates of registration were present- ed at the close of the event to the different groups, which took part in the hiking. Some of the hike groups presented with certificates include: The Trailblazers; Wayfarers of Jos; Jos Plateau Hikers Club; Jos Hike It; Plateau the Beautiful; Rock Hikers; Hikers and Adventurers; Mupun A+hikers; The Hike tribeQ; and Pan Hikers. Some of the sponsors of the event in- clude: National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR); Nigerian Tourism Development Author- ity (NTDA); ICE FM Jos; and PRTVC