Plateau Guber: Nentawe, Lalong, Gagdi Congratulates Mutfwang Over S’Court Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Prof. Yilwatda Nentawe, former Governor of Plateau State and Senator Representing Plateau South, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong, and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi have congratulate Governor Caleb Mutfwang over his Victory at the supreme court

They describe the Supreme Court judgment as the final decision that has provided the opportunity for Governor Mutfwang and all politicians to work for a united, prosperous, and inclusive Plateau State.

Professor Nentawe while congratulating Governor Mutfwang whom he described as his elder brother also appreciated and commended the peaceful and calm disposition of the APC supporters.

“Finally, we have reached the final destination of the 2023 General Election process, and we accept the decision of the Supreme Court with humility and gratitude to God.

“Let me thank our supporters for their resilience, courage, and unwavering belief in the Generation Next Movement. Never before have I seen this bond of organic fraternity and personal sacrifices by supporters in a course they believe in. This is a testament to why even in the darkest of times, the light of your hope and faith still shines.

He appeals to the Citizens of Plateau and his numerous well-wishers to ensure they keep the peace of the state.

“Let us collectively work toward a Secure, United, and Prosperous Plateau of our dreams because our resolve to build a cohesive and peaceful community is non-negotiable.

Also, Senator Simon Lalong in a Press Statement of congratulations issued by Special Adviser on Media Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the long legal hurdles leading to the decision of the Supreme Court are part of the democratic process that should be cherished irrespective of the outcome as it has afforded all players the opportunity to ventilate and seek redress through courts as provided under the law.

Lalong said the verdict of the Supreme Court means an end to litigation and time for governance which the Governor should now utilise to concentrate and deliver to the people of Plateau State.

The Judiciary according to him has done its duty according to the constitution and democratic practice which is binding on all parties that submitted themselves to it.

The former Minister of Labour and Employment urged Governor Mutfwang to embrace all sections of the State in delivering good governance and dividends of democracy to the people.

Similarly, Senator Lalong commended the Candidate of the APC Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda for his doggedness, maturity, and resilience in the political journey that saw him going all the way to the highest court in the land.

He said the performance of the APC Candidate and the exemplary conduct of members of the party who fought doggedly within the confines of democratic tenets shows their capacity to continue to put the interest of the people above personal ambitions.

Lalong urged the APC family not to be deterred but to remain focused on building the party for continued service to the people.

Senator Lalong however appreciated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their support to the APC family in Plateau State and the nation at large as well as their commitment to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

He said as leaders with lofty democratic credentials, they continue to give leadership to not only their political party elected officials but also guarantee a level playing field for all political actors and their supporters to work towards building a greater Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam Federal Constituency of the State Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi also while congratulating Governor Mutfwang said the decision of the Apex court affirming the victory of Governor Mutfwang as the validly elected governor of Plateau State in the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial polls in Plateau State has put paid to the legal tussle initiated by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate.

“We might differ in our political views and beliefs, but the brotherly cord that binds us as citizens of Plateau State shall never be broken.

“Our utterances and actions while the struggle lasted might have offended one another, but despite all that, we must strike a balance for the benefit of the Plateau people, whom we seek to lead; if our struggles are genuinely anchored on the well-being of the populace.

“It is on this premise that I wholeheartedly extend my sincerest felicitations to the Governor, His Excellency Barr Caleb Mutfwang, on his victory at the Supreme Court and wish him a prosperous tenure, as he braces up to better the lots of Plateau People who entrusted him with their mandates.

“The time for politics is over, let people-centered governance and genuine concerns for the growth and development of our land and citizens take the center stage of our activities henceforth.

“Politics without bitterness is what I pray for all elected and appointed representatives of Plateau State in all strata of government.

“While enjoining all my supporters and faithful in the state to accord the PDP administration in Plateau the desired support to lead the state to prosperity, I salute the doggedness of our candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, for believing in his vision for the state and pursuing the legal fireworks to a logical conclusion. We remain committed members of the APC in the state and at the national level.