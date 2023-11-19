Plateau Guber: Gagdi Lauds Yilwada On Appeal Court Victory

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, has lauded the Governor-elect of Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwada, for his victory at the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Sunday nullified the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Plateau State.

Nullifying the election of Mutfwang, the appellate court led by Justice Okong Abang, in a unanimous judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his Certificate of Return (CoR) and give it to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda.

Gagdi, in a personal statement on Sunday, described the development as the dawn of a new era in the state.

He was confident that the prosperity and serenity of Plateau State would grow under the leadership of Dr Yilwada as the governor of the state.

The statement reads, “The triumph of lies over truth is indeed fleeting! It is the dawn of a new era in Plateau State with the victory of our Governor-Elect, Dr Nentawe Yilwada Goshwe at the Court of Appeal today, where his victory was affirmed as the legally recognized winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial elections in Plateau State, following the nullification of PDP’s phyric victory.

“We have always indulged our teaming supporters to exercise restraint in their conducts, despite unwarranted provocation by our political opponents who unleashed all weapons of propaganda and emotional blackmail in their arsenals to sway the pendulum of justice and curry public sympathy in their desperation to hold unto power.

“Our belief in the judiciary as the bastion of justice and the last hope of the common man has always been unwavering, and we hold the same in the highest esteem as we look forward to approaching the final phase of the legal tussle.

“While I call on all APC supporters to be magnanimous in victory and celebrate this milestone with all sense of modesty, it is my fervent prayer that our joys shall never be cut short by the evil machinations of our adversaries.

“I strongly believe the prosperity and serenity of Plateau State shall leap in bounds under the guidance of Dr Nentawe Yilwada Goshwe as the Executive Governor of the State. We shall continue to pray for the success of your administration.”