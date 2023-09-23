Plateau Guber: APC Rep Hopeful Of Victory At Appellate Court

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has said the loss of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau State in the 2023 general election at the tribunal was just a minor setback.

Gagdi who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State described the recent judgment by the State gubernatorial election tribunal as a minor setback in the broader political landscape.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Gagdi said while the judgment represented a temporary setback, it did not shake his unwavering faith in the justice system.

He emphasised that the outcome was just one phase in the electoral process, and the journey for justice is far from over.

Despite the challenges and controversies surrounding the election, he called on supporters to remain composed and exhibit decorum, stressing that the judiciary remained the last bastion of hope for the common man.

He said “The judgment today was a continuation of the electoral process which shall climax at the Supreme Court. We believe in the judiciary to right whatever wrong we are convinced was perpetrated in the election that deprived us of victory.

“The verdict of the tribunal is one of the three stages available for us to seek redress. It was a minor setback that neither dwindled nor extinguished my trust in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

“While we await the position of the party leaders and our principal on the next line of action, I appeal to our supporters not to despair, but remain committed to the ideals of the generation’s next mantra and behave in ourselves with utmost decorum as it is usually in our character.

“The best is saved for the last! Because it is not yet over until it is over. We are optimistic of a better outcome at the appellate courts,” he said.