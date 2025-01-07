Plateau Groups Task FG To Invest In Peace Education

Share

Plateau Peace Practitioners Network (PPPN) and the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation have called on the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to continue to invest massively in Peace Education, provide employment opportunities for the Youth and develop Physical and social infrastructures in the country.

President of the PPPN, Mr Nanmak Bali and President Para-Mallam Peace Foundation Rev. Dr Gideon Para-Mallam during a Joint Press conference in Jos also call on President Tinubu to effectively work hard to end insecurity in the country.

According to the group, Peace Education is a continuous process requiring sustained efforts.

“We urge the Federal and State governments to invest heavily in technology through the use of high-tech drones to effectively secure our communities by enhancing early warming, early response and early presence in deterring those bent on promoting chaos”

The Peace Foundations also commended the dedication of the security agencies during the Christmas and New Year Peaceful celebrations throughout in the country, especially Plateau State.

“During the Christmas and New celebration in Jos, Plateau State there was a remarkable improvement in the security landscape across the entire State. Both young and old, Christians and Muslims, families and friends celebrated without fear.

“Tourists and visitors came from different parts of Nigeria to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their families in Jos. Our markets are thriving; our communities are embracing the spirit of togetherness. A fresh air of freedom was on display; not seen for a long time in Plateau State. This is a positive new beginning, worth celebrating”

The group again commended the effort of Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, for prioritizing peacebuilding and promoting peaceful co-existence as a cornerstone of governance in the State.

“We urge support for State Police founded on a Community Policing framework structured under the village, local government and state authorities. ‘This is critical in ensuring that our Communities are not overrun by those who attack innocent citizens at will and simply vanish into thin air.

The two Peace groups further call for a community defence mechanism strategy that should be strengthened, not only in Plateau State but all over Nigeria,

“We call on the Federal Government to scale up the adoption of both kinetic and non-metric approaches in an inclusive way to stem violence all over Nigeria. This is particularly essential to address food terrorism, which threatens food security.

