Plateau Govt Vows To Eradicate Open Defecation By 2027

The Plateau State Government has assured stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to achieving the target of eradicating open defection in the state by 2027.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Bashir Lawandi Datti, expressed optimism that the deliberations would redefine the state’s approach to water and sanitation.

He stated this during a one-day interactive session held in Jos, which brought together journalists, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and other stakeholders to discuss the state’s challenges in water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Hon. Dati represented by the Ministry Director of Administration Mr Stephen Gyang said the state Government under the leadership of Governor Mutfwang has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating open defecation in the region by 2027.

The Plateau State SURWASH Program Coordinator, Engr. Jonathan Malann speaking during the interactive meeting said it was crucial in strengthening partnerships and raising awareness about ongoing activities.

He revealed that over 56% of Plateau residents engage in open defecation, making the state the second highest in the North Central region.

According to him, in an effort to address this challenge, the SURWASH initiative is focusing on enabling communities to achieve open defecation-free (ODF) status through a Disbursement Linked Indicator.

He disclosed that the program aims to reach over 30,000 people across various local government areas in Plateau State.

Malann added that the initiative is working to ensure that at least two local governments reach ODF status as a starting point.

“The program’s result-based funding model involves independent verification of achievements by an Independent Verification Agent (IVA) before submission to the World Bank for funding disbursement.

He emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement and community involvement in sustaining water infrastructure.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau Chapter, Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo commended the initiative but expressed concern over the slow progress in addressing sanitation issues.

“It’s unfortunate that Plateau State remains lagging despite being more enlightened than many northern states,’

“As journalists, it’s disheartening to continually report on issues that negatively portray Plateau. For instance, being labelled as the second-highest in the North Central region or being perceived as dirty is demoralizing.

“I urge policymakers to prioritize implementation over policy-making and ensure that investments in the water sector yield tangible results.'”

Also Speaking SURWASH’s Sensitization and Hygiene Officer Mrs Theresa Gyang noted that effective community engagement is key to ensuring the proper use and maintenance of facilities.

Participants, including journalists and CSOs, echoed the need for active media involvement in promoting sanitation and hygiene practices across the state.

Discussions also covered strategies such as community-led total sanitation and gender-inclusive implementation plans.

