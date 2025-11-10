Plateau Govt To Leverage Science, Technology In Combating Insecurity

The Plateau State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to utilising science, technology, and innovation as strategic tools to combat insecurity and stimulate socioeconomic development across the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Jos on Monday to mark the 2025 World Science Day for Peace and Development, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Cletus Bako, underscored the vital role of science in promoting peace, sustainability, and improved living standards.

Dr Bako noted that this year’s commemoration aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and complements the vision of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to achieve lasting peace and inclusive growth in Plateau State.

“Beyond technical interventions, science opens vast opportunities for collaboration and cooperation,” Bako said. “This celebration offers a moment for reflection on the kind of science and the kind of relationship between science and society that will define the future.”

The commissioner announced plans for the upcoming Plateau State Festival of Innovation, Science, and Technology, designed to showcase local innovations and promote knowledge exchange among researchers, entrepreneurs, and students.

He called on stakeholders to unite in ensuring that scientific and technological advancements translate into a safer, more prosperous, and sustainable future for the people.

“Science remains central to tackling global challenges such as climate change, health emergencies, and technological disparities. It is essential for peace-building because it provides sustainable and practical solutions to the root causes of conflicts,” he said.

This year’s global theme, “Trust, Transformation, and Tomorrow, The Science We Need for 2050,” challenges nations to reimagine the future of science as a driver of peace, equity, and resilience.

He emphasised the indispensable role of science in addressing pressing global issues while fostering peace and sustainable development within communities.

Activities marking the celebration in Plateau State include public lectures, panel discussions, exhibitions, quizzes, and counselling sessions focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).