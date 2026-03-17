Plateau Govt Spends N300m On Eid-El-Fitr Palliatives

Barely 48 hours to the end of the 2026 Ramadan fast, the Plateau State Government has expended N300 million on palliatives aimed at supporting Muslim faithful ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

Eid-el-Fitr marks the culmination of the 30-day Ramadan fasting period, observed by Muslims worldwide in line with Islamic injunctions.

Findings by New Telegraph indicate that the funds were deployed to procure assorted food items for distribution across the 17 local government areas of the state. Items distributed include rice, millet, and spaghetti.

Confirming the development in Jos on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Yahaya Kanam, who also chairs the Sallah Palliative Distribution Committee, said the intervention targets vulnerable groups.

According to him, beneficiaries include women, youths, and Islamic clerics.

He added that 24 liaison officers appointed from various constituencies were engaged in profiling recipients to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution process.

Kanam noted that the gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to inclusiveness and religious harmony in the state.

“Every Sallah, the government demonstrates compassion and solidarity with the Muslim Ummah through the provision of palliatives. This initiative underscores our unity as a people”.

He further explained that the exercise was designed to complement similar interventions during Christian festivities, stressing that both religious groups benefit from government welfare programmes.

Hon. Kanam described the N300 million intervention as significant. Kanam, however, acknowledged that not all residents may be captured in the distribution.

“We may not be able to reach everyone, but the commitment is to ensure fairness, diligence, and transparency. Distribution is being done in phases to cover as many beneficiaries as possible,” he stated.

He urged residents, particularly the Muslim community, to remain united and continue to support the present administration, noting that the funds utilised for the palliatives were sourced from taxpayers’ money.