Plateau Govt Signs N13.7bn Contract To Rehabilitate Major Water Plants

...Pledge Commitment to Sustainable Urban Water Supply

In an effort to improve access to clean and safe water across Plateau State, the state government has signed a N13.7 billion (€8 million) contract with the China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC) for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Yakubu Gowon and Laminga Water Treatment Plants in Jos.

The official contract signing ceremony, held in Jos, marks a significant milestone in Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s ongoing drive to revitalise essential infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for citizens within the Greater Jos Master Plan.

The Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Arc. Samuel Jatau, who represented Governor Mutfwang during the signing ceremony, described the development as a practical demonstration of the PDP administration’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable and reliable water supply for all Plateau residents.

“This contract, which was first signed in 2019, suffered delays due to a lack of counterpart funding by the last administration of the APC government, but when we came in, it took us two years to resolve all pending issues, and just last week, we received the ‘no objection’ from AFD.

“Today, we are signing the contract, a clear testimony to the speed and seriousness with which this government works to serve its citizens.”

The SGS noted that even before the signing, the state government had taken proactive steps to alleviate water scarcity, saying it included the procurement of three water tankers despite an initial request for only one and the installation of public water kiosks across strategic parts of Jos metropolis.

He further lauded the role of the media in promoting public awareness about government initiatives, adding that, beyond restoring the water supply, the project will create employment opportunities for local residents involved in the rehabilitation works.

Jatau announced that CGC Nigeria Limited emerged as the preferred contractor after a transparent and competitive bidding process, with the project slated for completion by December 2026.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Bashir Lawandi Datti, commended Governor Mutfwang for prioritising the water sector, noting that over 300 hand-pump boreholes and 60 motorised boreholes had already been rehabilitated across the state as short-term interventions.

“With the completion of this project, water scarcity will become a thing of the past. We are not reacting to complaints; we are proactively working to deliver on our mandate by the grace of God.”

The General Manager of the Jos Water Services Corporation (JWSC), Engr. Samchi Apollos described the contract signing as a “historic breakthrough” for Plateau State.

He recalled that the original agreement between the Plateau State Government, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) was initiated in 2019 but stalled due to funding gaps.

“Governor Mutfwang came into office with a strong commitment to the water sector. Through his support, we were able to clear two years of arrears and secure the funding needed to move this project forward. After a six-week evaluation of eight companies, CGC emerged as the most qualified, and we now have AFD’s full approval to proceed.”

In his remarks, the Governor’s Technical Adviser on Water Management, Dr Jurbe Godep, emphasised the importance of coordination and strong governance for effective implementation. He warned that any delays could attract financial penalties from the funding bank and urged all partners to maintain momentum until completion.

“Success in this project will depend on balancing both the hard and soft components of implementation. We must sustain commitment, transparency, and accountability throughout the process.”

A representative of CGC Nigeria Limited, Mr You Cheng, expressed appreciation to the Plateau State Government for the opportunity to contribute to such a transformative initiative, assuring timely delivery and adherence to international standards.

“We assure you that by December 2026, the project will be delivered, and the people of Plateau State will begin to enjoy improved water supply,” he pledged.

The contract signing symbolises a new chapter in Plateau State’s pursuit of sustainable urban water solutions — a project poised to bring lasting relief to residents, strengthen public health, and drive socioeconomic growth across the state.