Plateau Govt Signs MoU To Develop Sustainable Solar Energy in Rural Communities

The Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to foster a strategic, long-term collaboration focused on scaling electrification strategies for the development and operation of sustainable power solutions across the state.

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang who signed on behalf of the Plateau State Government, while the Managing Director of REA, Abba Aliyu, represented his agency held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja said the initiative is aimed at providing decentralized solar power solutions to unserved and underserved rural communities and ensuring reliable and sustainable energy access across Plateau State.

He underscored Plateau state’s immense potential in renewable energy and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of NESCO, where the state government holds a significant stake.

Mutfwang assured prospective investors of a conducive business environment and pledged to address bureaucratic bottlenecks and security concerns to facilitate smooth operations.

The Governor also emphasized his administration’s readiness to provide necessary approvals, including land allocation, community engagement, and other incentives, while leveraging technology to enhance security across the state.

He declared that his administration’s two-year ambition is to position Plateau as Nigeria’s industrial hub for renewable energy. He also urged REA to hold subsequent roundtable discussions in Jos, the state capital.

The Singing of the MoU took place after a roundtable event with the Plateau State Government on Rural Electrification on the National Electrification and Strategy Implementation Plan (NESIP).

Both parties pledged to work in synergy to address the energy needs of rural communities.

Speaking at the roundtable event, Director of REA, Abba Aliyu, commended Governor Mutfwang’s visionary leadership and dedication to revitalizing the energy sector as a driver of economic growth in the state.

He stated that following initial discussions with the Governor, a roundtable discussion was quickly approved to chart the way forward for electrifying rural communities.

Aliyu expressed confidence in Plateau State’s potential to attract renewable energy investments and disclosed that a company had already expressed interest in investing $150 million in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, with Plateau poised to benefit.

He noted that the state currently has low access to electricity despite its vast agricultural potential and pledged REA’s commitment to collaborating with Governor Mutfwang to overcome these challenges.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Bashir Datti Lawandi, highlighted Governor Mutfwang’s strong commitment to electrifying last-mile communities.

He stated that access to reliable and affordable electricity is not just an infrastructure challenge but a fundamental driver of economic growth, improved quality of life, and social equity.

Hon. Datti said achieving rural electricity is not just a technical or infrastructure challenge.

“It is a technical challenge. It is a fundamental enabler of economic growth, improved quality of life and social equity. For us in Plateau state, achieving rural electrification is a critical step towards bridging the rural divide and empowering communities to actively participate in economic activities.

Managing Director of the Plateau State Energy Corporation, Engr. Ponzing Gamde presented a paper on Renewable Energy Opportunities in Plateau State. He affirmed the state’s readiness to welcome investors interested in lighting up rural communities.

The event was attended by Theophilus Nweke, Managing Director of Cloud Energy; Habiba Ali, CEO/Founder of SOSAI Renewable Energies; and Monica Liang, Project Lead of Lemi Renewable Energy Limited who all expressed strong interest in investing in Plateau State to boost its economy through renewable energy solutions.

