Plateau Govt Seeks Youth Collaboration For State’s Progress

The Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, has called on Youth groups across the State to collaborate and work together for the progress of Plateau.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Indigenous Youth Ethnic Nationalities in Plateau State to his office in Jos, Ashoms emphasized the need for young people to play an active role in the State’s development.

He stressed that the youth must take responsibility for the future, assuring them that the government remains committed to empowering them through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Ashoms further reassured the Youth that their contributions would not go unnoticed, emphasizing the importance of deliberate action in driving progress.

He urged them to set ambitious goals, reminding them that the state’s future depends on their collective efforts.

“You have the capacity to lead and create change,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the suspension of mining activities in Plateau State, the Commissioner explained that the decision was necessary to ensure public safety and well-being.

He clarified that the suspension was not aimed at impoverishing local communities but at protecting lives and promoting sustainable mining practices.

Ashoms noted that many Miners were not receiving fair compensation, and the government was working to establish cooperatives that would ensure more equitable benefits for the people.

Expressing confidence in the Youth’s ability to drive change, he urged them to remain focused on long-term goals, assuring them that government support would continue and their efforts would be recognized and rewarded.

Earlier, Ezekiel Peter Bini, Chairman of the Indigenous Youth Ethnic Nationalities in Plateau State, who led the delegation, pledged the Youth’s commitment to collaborating with the government to ensure more dividends of democracy.

Bini commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for appointing Ashoms, describing him as a vibrant leader who has demonstrated capacity and leadership in his previous role as Commissioner for Information and Communication.

He expressed confidence that Ashoms would bring positive transformation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Youth group also pledged to support the commissioner in achieving the ministry’s goals and objectives.

