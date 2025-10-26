Plateau Govt Restates Commitment To NYSC’s Rural Health Initiative

The Plateau State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and its innovative programmes aimed at improving youth welfare and promoting community health across the state.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, gave the assurance during the flag-off of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), jointly organized by the Ministry and the Corps at Zandi, Jos East Local Government Area.

Declaring the free medical outreach open, Ashoms said the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang remains firmly committed to partnering with the NYSC and other relevant agencies to enhance healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved communities.

He explained that the outreach reflects the administration’s broader vision of providing accessible, affordable, and community-centered healthcare to citizens across Plateau State.

“The Mutfwang administration is people-focused and dedicated to touching lives in tangible ways. Supporting NYSC’s health initiatives aligns perfectly with our resolve to take government presence to the grassroots where it is most needed,” he said.

The Commissioner, who hails from Zandi, expressed delight that the outreach was being hosted in his hometown, describing it as symbolic of the government’s determination to deliver tangible impact at the local level.

He urged residents to take full advantage of the free medical consultations and adhere to professional health advice, noting that healthy citizens form the foundation of a productive society.

Ashoms further commended the NYSC for sustaining the initiative since its inception, describing HIRD as one of the Corps’ most laudable interventions, which continues to strengthen the bond between the scheme and host communities.

On his part, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Yavala Jonathan, explained that the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, introduced in 2014, was conceived as part of the Corps’ corporate social responsibility to provide free medical services to rural populations who lack access to healthcare facilities.

He revealed that, in the eleven years since the initiative was launched, hundreds of thousands of rural dwellers across Nigeria have benefited from free consultations, treatments, and health sensitization programmes.

“The outreach has been extended to communities such as Lur in Kanke, Kwall and Miango in Bassa, and Angware in Jos East. Our team comprises doctors, pharmacists, optometrists, dentists, nurses, and other health professionals who volunteer their expertise to serve humanity,” he stated.

The State Coordinator commended Hon. Ashoms for his partnership and logistical support in ensuring the success of the Zandi outreach, while appealing for more collaborations to expand the reach of the initiative across the state.

Beneficiaries of the programme, including Adagum Zandi, Goje Azi, community youth leader Itse Ishaku Sani, and Headmaster of Zandi Eckan Primary School, Ajiji Yohanna Bature, expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang, Hon. Ashoms, and the NYSC for bringing free healthcare services to their community.

Similarly, one of the facilitators, Nurse Dorcas Babalola, praised the community for their cooperation and orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

The outreach featured free consultations, distribution of essential drugs, dental and eye examinations, as well as health education sessions, marking yet another milestone in the NYSC’s drive to promote wellness and community service across Plateau State.