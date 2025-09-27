Plateau Govt Rescues 16 Trafficked Children

The Plateau State government on Saturday disclosed the rescue of 16 children who were trafficked from Bassa Local Government Area to Anambra State.

The State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Development, Caroline Dafur, who disclosed this in Jos, said the children, aged between four and nine, were trafficked from Plateau to Anambra State and are now reunited with their families.

Darfur noted that the suspect behind the act has been arrested, describing the rescue as a significant step in the fight against child trafficking, stressing that the government is committed to defending the rights of the vulnerable.

This was as the State Commissioner called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

“This rescue represents triumph over trauma, resilience, and hope restored in a world where the innocence of childhood should be protected.

“If you see something, say something. Together, we can put an end to child trafficking in Plateau State,” she added

Receiving the children on behalf of the Bassa local government, the wife of the council chairman, Miriam Riti, said measures had been taken to ensure their well-being, including medical checks, school enrollment, and monitoring through community leaders.