Plateau Govt Reiterates Commitment To Youth Devt, Engages 20,000 Youths In Agro-Industrial Chains

Plateau State Government has reiterated its genuine commitment to youth development by projecting the expansion of the state farm projects to engage at least 20,000 youths in agriculture and agro-industrial chains.

The State Commissioner of Youths and Sports Development Hon. Musa Ashoms made the disclosure at a parley organized for youths to mark two years of Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s youth-friendly administration.

The event with the theme “Celebrating Two Years of Youth-Inclusive Leadership,” took place at Victoria Gowon Hall, Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, brought together youths from across the state for dialogue, empowerment updates, and strategic engagement with government officials.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Arch. Samuel Jatau, delivered a candid message to the young people, urging them to take charge of their futures by focusing on skills development and entrepreneurship.

According to Ashoms said in two short profound years, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has planted seeds that are already bearing fruit.

“Today, I say this proudly not just as your Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, but also as a fellow believer in the youth power of Plateau State”.

Ashoms also disclosed that the state government has signed a laudable arrangement with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan to train 10,000 youths in tranches adding that with agriculture being the new oil, this initiative strategically positions our young people to not just be farmers, but agric-preneurs solution providers in food security.

The commissioner also stated that thousands of youths will soon be engaged in productive and profitable agriculture through BARC Farm Project positioning Plateau State as a center for agri-business innovation and food processing.

“Through the leadership of the Federal Minister of Digital Economy, arrangements have been made to establish an outsourcing and Technology Hub in Jos. This will be housed by the Standard Building Jos after it has been refurbished and remodelled to create a global outsourcing avenue for our tech-savvy youth to connect to markets worldwide and earn across borders in digital services and products.

Ashoms maintained that over 250 Plateau youths are currently undergoing intense training at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre in Shere Hills, Lamingo adding that this is how they forge bold, ethical, and responsible youth leaders of tomorrow, molded today.

“Governor Mutfwang understands that exposure is empowerment. That is why the current administration will be sponsoring young Plateau citizens to travel across Nigeria and beyond for workshops, seminars, and global events to see, learn, and grow. Growth comes through experience, and we will ensure that opportunity is within their reach.”

According to him, never in Plateau’s history has youth governance participation been this high stressing that under His Excellency’s inclusive governance drive, 65 percent of key appointments have gone to young people.

“We are at the precipice of greatness. The foundation laid by Governor Mutfwang is firm. But the work does not stop here. The coming years will witness even more radical transformation.”

