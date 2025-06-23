Share

The Plateau State Government has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the family of deceased National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with a N2 million cash presentation to the mother of late Thomas Ukeyima.

Thomas, a dedicated corps member from Benue State, tragically lost his life in an auto crash on May 29, 2025, while returning from a football match in Kanke Local Government Area, of Plateau State where he was serving.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Musa Ashoms, presented the cash gift to Thomas’ mother, Priscilla Mwuese Ukeyima, on behalf of the state government on Monday in Jos.

Ashoms explained that the gesture was a way of appreciating Thomas’ dedication to service and to assist his widowed mother in taking care of her younger children.

“What the government has done is to show appreciation to the deceased corps member who was dedicated to his duty. The N2 million is to help the widow, Priscilla Ukeyima, in taking care of the younger ones,” Ashoms said.

The Chairman of Kanke Local Government Ezekiel Golime, and the NYSC Coordinator for Plateau State, Yavala Jonathan Iliya, also paid tribute to Thomas, describing him as a dedicated and selfless corps member.

They commended the Plateau State Government for its support to the NYSC scheme and for extending compassion to the bereaved family.

The Uncle of the late corps member Ternenge Ate, who accompanied Priscilla to the presentation, said the family was devastated by the sudden death of Thomas.

He expressed the family’s gratitude to Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mannaseh Mutfwang for the financial support and commended the people of Kanke for their support during the funeral.

New Telegraph reports that Late Thomas was remembered for his dedication to duty and community integration.

According to tributes from various stakeholders, he was a vibrant and selfless individual who made positive contributions to the community. He was a member of the local football team and was known for his friendliness and willingness to help before his demised.

