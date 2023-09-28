Plateau Govt Partners NUJ To Promote Policies, Programmes

Plateau State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Ibrahim Musa Ashoms has said that the State Government especially the Information Ministry will continue to partner with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state as critical stakeholders to promote government policies and programmes.

Hon. Ashoms stated this on Thursday when the newly elected officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Plateau State Council paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Jos.

The commissioner commended the journalists in the state for a successful election and also made history by electing the first female chairman of the NUJ in the state Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo.

“The Ministry of Information and Communication under my watch will continue to partner with the NUJ and the entire journalists in the S

state to promote the policies and programmes of our amiable Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang administration.

“You are our Ambassadors. you are those who will tell the people what we’re doing. Because we’ve done a lot so far. we are hoping to do more,

“Your tenure will harvest a lot of successes for the NUJ and I want to covet your support for your solidarity for positive reportage.

“That is not to say when we’re going off the track, you should not draw our attention. As a government, our doors are open to constructive criticism, and we will work with you for the progress and development of Plateau State,” he stated.

The NUJ Chairman, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo on behalf of the newly elected officials of the NUJ Plateau State Council, said that the visit was to formally present themselves to the Commissioner of Information since the ministry oversees the activities of all journalists in the state,

“You all know that the media, the primary role is to provide information to the public. And so members of the NUJ, who are staff of the various media organizations are committed to doing that.

“Our leadership is committed to professionalism and will continue to strive to project policies and programmes of government,” he said.

She appealed to the commissioner to introduce the monthly briefing of all ministries and agencies of the government to give an avenue to speak to journalists and in the same light speak to Plateau people on what they are doing in their various ministries.

“We urge you to look into it and reintroduce the monthly briefings, which will be chaired by you, as the Commissioner of Information.

“We appreciate the support that the Plateau State Government has given journalists,” said.

Pwaspo added that the NUJ Plateau Council is made up of 10 chapels including PRTV Radio and TV, Correspondents’, NTA, Highland FM, PPC, State and Federal Information Chapels as well as Reality and Impact Chapels Respectively.

The NUJ Chairman however pledged that the state would get rid of quacks in the profession during the new tenure.

Other officials of NUJ during the visit included Pam Musa Vice Chairman, Mary Domtur Secretary, Timothy Tyem Asst. Secretary, Lyop Pam Treasurer, Celetine Atssar Auditor and Peter Amine, Ex-officio.