Plateau Govt Partners Chocolate City To Transform Creative Industry

The Plateau State Government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chocolate City Group, one of Nigeria’s leading entertainment companies, in a move aimed at revitalising the state’s creative economy.

The agreement was formally signed in Jos by the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality, Cornelius Doeyok, on behalf of the State government. It marks a significant step toward harnessing Plateau’s vast cultural assets and youthful talent for sustainable economic development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Doeyok emphasised the vision of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to channel the state’s rich cultural heritage and creative energy into economic progress.

He noted that the partnership will provide a structured platform to harness and amplify the creative talents of Plateau’s youth.

“This MoU stems from His Excellency’s vision to breathe new life into the creative industry on the Plateau. The state is brimming with talent and ideas. As a government, our goal is to organise this potential to significantly boost output and impact,” Doeyok said.

He highlighted Chocolate City’s global reputation and industry experience as a perfect fit for the state’s aspirations, particularly in storytelling, tourism, and economic diversification.

“One of our challenges has been telling our story in our own voice. Chocolate City will play a key role in helping us amplify the creative talents of Plateau State,” he added.

Also present at the event were the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, and the Chief Technical Adviser on Development Partnerships, Strategic Linkages, and the Diaspora, Mr. Manji Wilson. Both officials expressed support for the collaboration, describing it as a vital step toward empowering the youth through practical and creative engagement.

Chairman of Chocolate City Group, Mr. Audu Maikori, who signed on behalf of the company, described the partnership as deeply encouraging. Reflecting on his personal journey from a student in Jos to a key figure in Nigeria’s entertainment scene, Maikori said, “Jos has given us so much; it’s only right that we start this journey here.”

He referenced several Nigerian music stars such as M.I Abaga and Jeremiah Gyang who trace their roots to Jos, describing the city as a historic creative hub.

Maikori stressed the need to build opportunities within the city to prevent youth from migrating in search of success. He said the partnership would help establish a creative hub where young talents can develop and thrive without leaving home.

