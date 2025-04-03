Plateau Govt Launches Jos-Lagos Flight Route, Advocates For Airport Upgrade

Share

The Plateau State Government has launched a new flight route between Jos and Lagos while advocating for the upgrade of Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang Jos to international status, which will further boost business activities in the state.

Commissioner of Transport for Plateau State, Hon. Jatau Davou Gyang, stated this while speaking to Journalists in Jos after the launch of a New Flight Route courtesy of Valuejet.

According to Hon. Gyang said the initiative by the Present administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang aims to strengthen regional integration, boost economic growth, and enhance connectivity within the state.

He said development has proven to the citizens of the state of Governor Mutfwang’s commitment to improving transportation infrastructure, enhancing economic growth, and promoting regional integration.

The commissioner of Transport disclosed that the new flight route from Jos to Lagos, which commenced on April 2, 2025, will operate daily, providing travelers with more flexibility and convenience.

“This move is expected to break the monopoly in pricing, fostering competition that benefits travelers and businesses alike.

Adding that the state government is working on expanding routes to the southeastern and southwestern regions, major economic hubs in Nigeria.

He noted that Governor Mutfwang has been actively engaging the Federal government towards upgrading the Yakubu Gowon Airport to international status, which will further boost business activities in the state as well as revive the tourism potential of the Plateau State.

While speaking on other transportation initiatives of the PDP government in the State, the Commissioner said the state is developing an intermodal transportation system connecting inland ports, airports, and proposed railway stations in the State

Hon.. Gyang also disclosed that Governor Mutfwang has approved the purchase of 15 additional Tin City buses, which will be deployed across Jos, prioritizing routes such as Farin Gada and Rukuba Road

He, however added that the state government is finalizing plans to regulate tricycle operations, introducing a QR code system for passenger safety.

