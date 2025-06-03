Plateau Govt Cracks Down On Motorcycle Operators In Jos

Share

The Plateau State Government has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to motorcycle operators in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, warning them to vacate restricted areas or face strict legal consequences.

The directive follows a recent surge in motorcycle activity within the city, with over 400 motorcycles reportedly operating in violation of existing laws that prohibit their use under the Greater Jos Master Plan.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Jos, the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Davou Jatau Gyang, described the presence of motorcycles within the Jos Master Plan area as illegal and a clear breach of the law.

He stressed the government’s commitment to upholding public safety, enforcing regulations, and maintaining order.

To ensure compliance, Gyang announced that mobile courts have been deployed across the metropolis to prosecute violators.

He appealed to residents to support the enforcement efforts and urged motorcycle operators to adhere to the restrictions in order to avoid confrontations with law enforcement agencies.

While acknowledging the essential role motorcycles play in transportation, the Commissioner emphasized the need for operators to function within the law to safeguard the broader community.

Gyang disclosed that the directive is part of the Mutfwang administration’s efforts to tackle urban traffic challenges and address growing concerns about motorcycle-related accidents and security risks.

He reiterated that the ban on motorcycles within the Greater Jos area remains in full force and is non-negotiable.

“We understand the role motorcycles play in transportation, but it is important that everyone operates within the boundaries of the law for the greater good of the community,” he said.

