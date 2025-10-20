Plateau Govt Constructs Over 100 WASH Facilities In Schools, Health Centres, LGAs

The Plateau State Government has flagged off the construction of over 100 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities with handwashing provisions in schools and healthcare centres across selected Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Hon. Bashir Lawande, disclosed this at the Obasanjo Model Primary School, Hwolshe, in Jos South LGA, during the commemoration of the 2025 Global Handwashing Day.

Hon. Lawande noted that the flag-off ceremony marks the beginning of similar events to be replicated across the five SURWASH-implementing LGAs in the state, all in the interest of the good people of Plateau and to the glory of God.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Lohnan Gambo, the Commissioner explained that the benefiting schools are located in Langtang North, Wase, Mangu, Bokkos, Jos South, and Jos North LGAs.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya, represented by the National Coordinator of Global Impact 360, Professor Otumala Egbere, revealed that a recent survey shows 93% of respondents recognise the importance of handwashing for personal health.

Professor Tanko added that handwashing with soap and water remains a simple yet powerful method to maintain good health and prevent the spread of diseases.

Other speakers at the event encouraged everyone to adopt regular handwashing habits, particularly after using restrooms, before preparing food, and after caring for the sick.

The highlight of the ceremony included a demonstration on proper handwashing techniques, an exhibition by participants, and a presentation on the requirements for establishing Environmental Health Clubs in schools.