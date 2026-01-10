Plateau Govt Confirms Rescue Of 25 Abducted Children In Wase

…Says abductors posed as vigilantes; victims to receive psychosocial care.

The Plateau State Government on Saturday confirmed the rescued of 25 children abducted along the Zach–Sabon Layi road in Wase Local Government Area, bringing relief to families and communities gripped by fear since the December 21st incident.

It would be recalled that 25 children were reportedly intercepted and taken away by kidnappers, who disguised themselves as vigilantes, a deceptive ploy that initially sowed confusion and panic in the area.

The Plateau Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Arc. Samuel Jatau while Addressing Journalists on Saturday at the Government House Jos said the rescue followed sustained, intelligence-led operations carried out by the DSS and sister security agencies throughout the Christmas period, culminating in the safe release of all the abducted children on Friday evening.

Jatau disclosed the children were 28, but three escaped at the point of abduction while 25 children were rescued out of which six are girls while 19 are boys

He said medical examinations conducted on them showed that they were generally in good health, with only minor sores and injuries linked to prolonged trekking during captivity, and no serious medical conditions recorded.

He commended the DSS and other security outfits for their “exceptional professionalism, resilience and patriotism,” noting that their success has further strengthened public confidence in the state’s security framework.

The SSG however handover the children to the Wase Local Government Council for immediate reunification with their families.

He added that the council has been advised to ensure both physical and emotional rehabilitation of the children, including comprehensive psychological assessments to help them cope with any trauma from the ordeal.

Jatau assured that the Plateau State Government would provide financial and logistical support to aid the children’s care and recovery in the coming weeks, stressing that the rescued victims would not be abandoned.

He also clarified discrepancies in earlier reports, stating that contrary to claims that 28 children were abducted, only 25 were taken, as three of the initially reported victims escaped on their own.

The SSG further lauded the Commissioner for Health for his swift response and coordination, which ensured prompt medical attention for the rescued children.

Jatau promised that the state government would continue to support security agencies at all levels to enhance safety across Plateau communities, stressing that the overriding focus remains the wellbeing, recovery and smooth reintegration of the children into their families and society.