Plateau Govt Commits N560bn To Revive Abandoned Roads

The Plateau State Government is committing over N560 billion to revive abandoned road projects and construct new strategic routes across the state, following the inheritance of 45 long-neglected road projects and the approval of 10 new ones since May 2023.

The Commissioner for Works, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven, disclosed this in Jos on Monday, noting that many of the inherited projects were abandoned between 10 and 12 years ago, creating major mobility and development challenges across Northern, Central and Southern Plateau.

He said Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang directed that the administration must prioritise continuity by recovering and completing inherited projects, rather than abandoning them, while also addressing critical access gaps.

Laven said 18 priority roads have already been reactivated within the Jos Bukuru metropolis and rural communities, with work ongoing despite rising construction costs, adding that the inherited road liability alone exceeds N360 billion.

He disclosed that the government has also approved 10 new strategic road projects, estimated at N160bn to N200bn, targeting security and agriculture-sensitive areas, with contractors already mobilised.

“These interventions are strategic, not cosmetic, stressing that improved access is already boosting security, economic activities and rural-urban connectivity.