Plateau Govt Applauds Journalists For Professionalism 

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, has commended Journalists working in the State for upholding high professional standards in the discharge of their duties.

She also lauded the media for their significant contributions to peacebuilding efforts across the state.

Ramnap made the remarks during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the State Council Secretariat in Jos.

She was accompanied by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Gyang Bere.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation for the productive collaboration between the media and the government, noting that it has helped shape a more positive narrative for the state.

She urged journalists to continue maintaining professionalism in their reportage and to avoid content that could tarnish the image of Plateau State or project it negatively.

According to her, the administration of Governor Mutfwang is working diligently to restore lasting peace in the state.

“The Governor, alongside key stakeholders in Plateau State, is committed to finding a lasting solution to the incessant killings. I want to assure you that Plateau stakeholders are now speaking with one voice. What is happening in some parts of the state is not a clash, as is often misrepresented, but an act of genocide against the people. We are united in our resolve to end these killings,” she stated.

Ramnap expressed optimism that Plateau State would soon reclaim its status as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” adding that Governor Mutfwang is putting every measure in place to achieve the desired peace.

“We want the world to know that Plateau is not in crisis. What is happening is genocide in some areas. The government is working in synergy with security agencies to end these killings,” she added.

In her remarks, NUJ Plateau State Council Chairperson, Mrs. Ayuku Pwaspo, praised the commissioner for initiating the interactive session, describing it as a valuable platform for information-sharing and dialogue.

She encouraged journalists to maintain civility in their engagements with government officials and to continue gathering information that would enhance responsible and impactful reporting.

During the session, journalists advocated for the revival of information units in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and called for greater transparency in government communications.

They also urged state elders to take a firm stance on matters of insecurity and appealed to the government to provide relief to victims affected by recent violence in Bokkos, Riyom, and Bassa Local Government Areas.

