Plateau Governor-Elect Celebrates Kwande, Bogoro, Emir Of Zazzau On Conferment Of Honorary Degrees By UNIJOS

The Plateau State Governor-Elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and his Deputy, Hon. Josephine Piyo have rejoiced with the former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande OON on his conferment with the Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa by the University of Jos at its 33rd and 34th combined Convocation.

Barr. Mutfwang in a felicitation message issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Gyang Bere described Amb. Kwande as an accomplished elder statesman and Nigerian who served the nation faithfully in his capacity as a teacher, civil servant, administrator, and former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland before he delved into partisan politics.

The Governor-elect said he is not surprised that the prestigious University of Jos conferred him the Honorary Degree, following his immense contributions to national development and Service to God and humanity.

He prayed that God will continue to bless the elder stateman with good health and sound mind for him to sustain his good works and contributions for the rebirth of a new Plateau.

Barr. Mutfwang equally felicitated with former Executive Secretary of TETfund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro OON, who was conferred with the Doctor of Engineering Degree (D.Engr.) Honoris Causa.

He described Prof. Bogoro as a renowned scholar whose footprint of infrastructural development is visible across Nigerian Universities.

The Governor-elect congratulated the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness, Mal. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli CFR, on his investiture as the new Chancellor of the University of Jos and his conferment with the Doctor of Laws Degree (LL.D) Honoris Causa.

He wished all the Awardees success and pray that the honour bestowed on them will be the springboard to bequeath more selfless services to Nigerians.