Plateau Gov Swears In Five New Commissioners, Inaugurates Tertiary Institutions Governing Council

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has sworn in five newly appointed Commissioners and inaugurated the Governing Councils of key tertiary institutions, tasking them with ensuring effective and efficient service delivery.

While Performing the ceremony at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, Governor Mutfwang emphasized that the new government officials were carefully selected to drive the development agenda of his The Time is Now administration.

As part of ongoing reforms to enhance governance, the Governor announced the merger of Secondary and Tertiary Education into a single ministry and the creation of a Ministry of Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries to ensure the efficient management of the livestock sector in the state.

Highlighting the strong synergy between his administration and the people of Plateau, Governor Mutfwang stated: “This administration was birthed by the collective will of our citizens, and we remain resolute in our mission to rekindle trust, inspire confidence, and restore the loss glory of Plateau.”

He further charged the new appointees to embrace their roles with dedication, integrity, and a commitment to service.

“Today, we welcome into the State Executive Council distinguished men and a woman carefully selected from their respective Local Government Areas based on their track records of excellence, integrity, and dedication to public service. Your appointment is not a privilege but a responsibility, a call to serve with diligence, transparency, and accountability.”

Governor Mutfwang urged them to leverage their experiences and expertise to drive the administration’s vision and effectively implement government policies, in order to ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

“You are expected to pursue the vision of this administration with passion, efficiency, and an unwavering commitment to service. We remain focused on peace and security, infrastructural development, quality healthcare, education, and good governance.

” I urge you all to study our developmental blueprint and align your efforts with our set goals and priorities. Beyond executing existing policies, I encourage you to introduce innovative ideas that will accelerate the progress of our dear state,” he added.

The Governor also inaugurated the Governing Councils of Plateau State University, Bokkos; Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi; and the College of Education, Gindiri, charging them with revitalizing higher education in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. William Barnabas Qurix, expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for the opportunity to serve. He assured that they would bring their expertise to bear in driving meaningful progress in the state’s education sector and beyond.

“We are committed to not just serving but making a significant impact through innovative leadership and efficient service delivery,” Prof.Qurix pledged.

The five newly appointed Commissions to include Dr. Sunday Akpa- Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap -Information and Communication and Arc. Sylvanus Dongtoe-Housing and Urban Development.

Others are Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong-Health and Hon. Cornelius Doeyok- Tourism, Culture and Hospitality.

