Plateau Gov Dismisses Rumour Of Defection To APC

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has dismissed rumours circulating on social media that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mutfwang in a press statement issued in Jos by his Director of Press Dr Gyang Bere described the claims as the handiwork of mischief makers and agents of division, aimed at misleading the public about his political allegiance and unwavering commitment to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor specifically condemned the doctored content being circulated, which falsely depicted his image alongside APC governors, purportedly preparing to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Edo State.

He pointed out that the fabrication was a deliberate ploy to create confusion and cast doubt on his loyalty to the PDP.

Mutfwang reiterated his steadfast dedication to serving the people of Plateau State under the PDP, the platform through which he earned the people’s mandate. He categorically stated that he has never contemplated leaving the PDP for any other political party.

He also reassured PDP members in Plateau State and the North Central Zone that consultations with critical stakeholders are ongoing to resolve lingering issues affecting the party in the zone.

Highlighting the success of the recent PDP Governors’ meeting hosted in Plateau State, the Governor emphasized that it reflected the principles of equity, justice, and fairness envisioned by the party’s founding fathers.

Governor Mutfwang further reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the collective interest of Plateau State’s development.

