Plateau Gov Commends Tinubu For Renaming UniABuja To Yakubu Gowon University

Share

The Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for renaming the University of Abuja to Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja.

The institution now bears the name of the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), GCFR, in recognition of his contributions to the development of the nation.

Mutfwang in a Press Statement signed and issued by his Director of Press Mr Gyang Bere described the renaming as a profound honour, not only to General Gowon but also to the people of Plateau State, his birthplace.

The Governor highlighted the selfless service and exceptional leadership of the former Head of State, who played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s unity, fostering peace, and promoting national cohesion.

He commended President Tinubu for this well-deserved recognition of General Gowon’s enduring legacy.

He noted that the former leader’s wisdom and diplomatic acumen were instrumental in seeing Nigeria through one of its most turbulent periods, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

“General Yakubu Gowon is a cherished father figure and a beacon of peace to millions of Nigerians,” Governor Mutfwang said. “His life and legacy continue to inspire change and serve as a guiding light for our nation.”

“On behalf of the government and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his warm congratulations to General Gowon on the honour.

He also prayed for God’s continued blessings, good health, and strength for the elder statesman, as he continues to offer wise counsel and guide the nation to greater heights.

Governor Mutfwang further thanked President Tinubu for this thoughtful gesture, which he said underscores the administration’s commitment to acknowledging the contributions of Nigeria’s past leaders.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"