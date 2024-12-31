Plateau FA Honours Lalong As He Sponsored Local Boxing In Shendam

Share

The Plateau Football Association (FA) has presented an Award to the former Governor of the State, Senator Simon Bako Lalong for his contributions to the development of the game in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

The FA gave him an award during the recent Governor’s Cup finals played at the Shendam Mini stadium which the Senator personally attended.

While presenting the award, the Chairman of the Plateau Football Association Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande said the former Governor did a lot to enhance the fortunes of the game by sponsoring football at all levels.

He said the State team, Plateau United achieved so much during his tenure by winning the National League and also participating in international championships.

According to him, the Senator who actively played football during his youth days has continued to demonstrate passion for the game and also mentor youngsters in the sport.

Senator Lalong appreciated the award and said sports remain a uniting factor that would encourage the youths to shun criminality and other vices by channelling their energy to productivity.

He also commended the Plateau State Governor and the Plateau FA for hosting the Governor’s Cup Competition and its finals in Shendam, his Constituency headquarters.

In a related development, Senator Lalong has sponsored a local boxing competition (Dambe) in his Constituency headquarters Shendam.

While witnessing the event, Senator Lalong said he took up the initiative to revive the sport which was very popular among the locals over the years but lacked sponsorship and support.

He said the competition was another way of engaging the youths and ensuring that they stay focused to engage in activities that would develop the society.

Lalong commended the winners and participants who put in their best to compete.

He also thanked the organisers for putting together the Dambe competition that brought participants from various parts of the Senatorial District.

The Senate gave the first place winner a boxer motorbike and five hundred thousand naira while the second place winner received 800,000 thousand naira and the third place 750,000 naira for competing.

Senator Lalong also supported another local wrestling competition (Kokuwa) in Doemak, QuanPan LGA where he also gave a first-place winner a boxer motorbike and other prizes to the runner-ups.

He has promised that the competition which was moribund for over 20 years will be held more regularly henceforth.

