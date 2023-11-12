Plateau: Equal Access, UN Security Council Presents Action Document For Women’s Inclusion In Peacebuilding

Equal Access International (EAI), a leading communication for social change International, a Non-governmental Organisation (INGO), has presented an action plan document for increased women’s inclusion and participation in peacebuilding and conflict resolution to secure rural communities in Plateau State.

The Country Director of Equal Access International, Dr Maji Peters said the public presentation of the local action plan on Women’s Peace and Security follows a declaration by the United Nations Security Council Resolution of 1325.

According to him, the resolution is trying to create a framework to ensure that women’s chairs are not empty on the table of conversation.

Peters stated this at the weekend at The Crest Hotel, Jos while presenting a Local Action Plan document to three local government areas of Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Jos South in Plateau State.

He explained that the EAI Public Presentation of the local action plan document on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325) is to increase women’s inclusion and participation in peacebuilding and security to address issues that trigger violent attacks in the state.

Peters said the action Plan document was replicated in Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and Benue States, adding that any state they go to, they would work with three local governments.

He said that in each state they visited, they ensured that the people were integrated as they did their research as to what triggered violence in the areas involved, adding that the women in particular are carried along.

The country director said that it was a public document to ensure that women are involved in peace and security in the domain where they are and to ascertain the role women can play to ensure permanent peace and security.

He said that what they are doing is not an intervention policy but one that would ensure that women are involved and integrated in peace initiatives in any state they visit in the issue of security peace.

“This is policy. If you are talking about policy, you need a document that they are in so, this is policy.” He explained that they made sure that women who are victims of violence and crisis are integrated into society to start their normal lives.

In their goodwill messages, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Gender Barrister Olivia Dazyam lamented that when violence and crisis occur, women and children are more affected, adding that in any organization that wants to move forward, women should be involved.

Dazyam saw the intervention of the United Nations as another effort to change the existing narrative for the better.

Chairman, of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau Council, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo, who attended the event, said women play a key role in promoting Peace and the action plan is a welcome decision.

The commissioner of police, Julius Okoro Alawari, Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and other dignitaries were represented and sent their goodwill messages.