Plateau Election Petition: CSOs Take Battle To Abuja, Allege Compromise

A Pro-democracy group, Citizens United for Democracy in Nigeria has decried the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal of Plateau State, alleging that the judgements emerging have cast serious clouds of doubt over the judiciary.

The group at a Media Conference in Abuja on Wednesday accused the judges of playing a script written for them by politicians and other people with vested interests.

National Coordinator of the group, Felix Ngutswen, said ” We have meticulously analyzed the proceedings of the Election Petition Tribunal and discovered an alarming series of irregularities, casting serious doubts on the integrity and impartiality of the judgment.

“Our investigation reveals clear indications of political interference, and hidden agendas leading to the compromised decisions where the same Tribunal is giving contradictory judgments on the same issue”.

According to him, ” democratic principles form the cornerstone of a progressive society, empowering citizens to choose their leaders freely and fairly.

“Nigeria, as a vibrant and dynamic nation, must embrace the principles of transparency and accountability to cultivate an environment where citizens’ voices are valued and respected.

” We call upon the National Judicial Council and other anti-graft agencies to take immediate action and investigate these corrupt judgments thoroughly.

“The integrity of the judiciary must be safeguarded, and all those involved in selling judgments, whether the judges, lawyers, or political actors, must face severe consequences for subverting the democratic process.

” The People’s Democratic Party conducted its primary elections in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, which the delegates system was duly followed.

“The inconsequential issue of qualification that Judge Hon. Justice M.B Tukur is leveraging has been settled up to the Supreme Court.

“Where did he get the audacity from to subvert the will of Plateau people on the ground of a settled court case since 2021?

“It is rather unfortunate that even though the PDP complied with the Hon Justice Samson Gang and Justice Ishaku Kunda judgments and reconducted fresh Congresses in September 2021, the corrupt judges turned blind eyes to this fact and hacked our elected members and a Senator with a sentimental judgment.

“Besides, in Augustine Timkuk vs Joseph Langyi early this year, the Federal High Court sitting in Jos held that the PDP complied with Justice Gang’s judgment as delivered by Hon. Justice D.V Agishi validating the State Executive of the Party as duly elected. The same judgment was also unanimously affirmed by the Court of Appeal in Jos in favour of the PDP by Hon. Justice TY Hassan, Hon. Justice I. A Andenyangtso and Hon. O.O Goodluck. On the 11th February, 2023.”