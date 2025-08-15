Plateau Dripping With Blood: Over 2,650 Persons Killed In 3 Years

…60,000 displaced, 5,000 farm lands destroyed

The escalating destruction caused by the incessant attacks in some communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos, Mangu and Bassa among other local government areas in Plateau State has sparked widespread public outrage and criticisms, especially due to the increasing deployment of lethal and highly advanced weaponry, as well as the attackers’ evident precision and professional-level marksmanship.

New Telegraph findings from the various communities indicate that between 2023 and middle of 2025, over 2, 650 persons including children and women, were killed by suspected Fulani bandits, while over 60,000 persons mostly women and children, are displaced and over 5,000 farm lands across Plateau State were also destroyed.

However, the persistent failure to apprehend perpetrators, coupled with the apparent reluctance of security forces to nip the violence in the bud, has rightly drawn con- demnation both domestically and internationally. The situation is even more dis- tressing given that intelligence reports often precede many of these assaults, yet they still unfold with chilling efficiency and brutal force.

Such patterns strongly indicate a level of complicity or deliberate inaction by the security agencies, especially the recent Jebbu Riyom Local Government night attacked that left more than 27 persons killed on July 14, 2025.

Disturbing data

National President of Berom Youths Moulder (BYM) Association, Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri confirmed to New Telegraph in Jos that the attacks and killings in Berom land alone, mostly Barkin and Riyom, from 2023 to date, has left over 300 persons killed and over 3, 000 farms land destroyed. It is on record that in June 2025, 82 houses and farms were destroyed, with 15,000 residents displaced in Riyom communities in the past six weeks, including 58 deaths and 31 injuries.

Also in Irigwe land, Bassa Local Government Area, the National Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Comrade Danjuma Dickson Auta confirmed that as of 2023 to date 148 persons were recorded killed by the Fulani militia while a total of 86 farmlands were destroyed and 198 houses destroyed among others.

It would be recalled that between May 15 and 16, 2023, in Mangu LGA, Fulani herders attacked villages including Kubwat and Fungzai, killing over 200 persons while internally displaced Persons were recorded was put at over 20, 000. Between December 2023 and February 2024: Amnesty International had reported that 1,336 persons were killed while displacement persons figure was between 30, 000 and 55, 000 in Plateau State alone.

According to the record showed below; in January 2024 (Mangu, Kwahaslalek): at least 30 people were killed while between March 27 and April 2, 2025 (Bokkos LGA): multiple coordinated attacks on communities (Dafo, Hurti, Gwande, Manguna, Ruwi) claimed about 52 lives, displacing approximately 1,820 people.

Overall (Jan2024 – May2025): Amnesty International estimated that about 2,630 people were killed in Plateau State since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office (May 2023–May 2025). Again, just in Bassa Local Government Council alone, the Irigwe Development Association had disclosed that the Irigwe tribe has suffered cumulative destruction of 27,330 farms and 1,107 deaths since 2001.

Security agencies fingered

The Berom Youths MoulderAssociation (BYM) had during a press conference held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Jos on July 24, 2025, raised strong allegations of military complacency and compromise in the July 14 attack on Bindi/Jebbu village in Riyom Local Government Area, which left 27 people dead, dozens injured, and over 2,400 displaced.

Mwantiri described the incident as part of a larger, systematic campaign of displacement and land occupation targeting indigenous communities in Plateau and across the Middle Belt. Citing detailed evidence, the group noted that early warnings had been issued to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven’s Sector 6, yet no proactive measures were taken.

BYM also revealed that the attacks occurred just a few kilometers from two military checkpoints, and disturbingly, within the vicinity of a reinforcement team stationed before and during the attack. The Association further alleged that a former youth leader was shot from behind by a military operative after the assailants had left, calling for clarification and accountability. BYM dismissed the military’s claim that the highway was blocked and troops overwhelmed, calling it “unbelievable and deeply troubling.”

The group issued five key demands, including: An independent investigation into the role of security forces; Prosecution of the attackers and their sponsors and Compensation for victims. BYM further demands a Humanitarian intervention for affected communities and th immediate release of unlawfully detained Berom youths.

While expressing gratitude to Tinubu and Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for their attention to the crisis, BYM urged Berom people to remain vigilant, asserting that the community would never surrender its ancestral lands to terrorists.

Outcry by Berom women

However Berom women have decry recent Riyom massacre, call ongoing killings in Plateau; ‘Genocide, Not Farmer-Herder Conflict.’ The women leaders from the Berom ethnic group issued a joint press statement condemning the massacre in Bindi village, Riyom LGA, as part of a broader, and organised genocidal campaign. They rejected claims that the violence is merely a farmer-herder conflict.

The press statement, jointly signed by prominent women leaders, including Ngo Abigail Banga (President, BWEDA), Dr Sarah Reng Ochekpe, and Prof. Christy Gavou Best, was released following the July 15 attack on Binda, Ta-Hoss village, which left 27 people dead homes destroyed, and thousands displaced despite the presence of security forces and military assets in the area.

“As mothers and daughters of the land, we are shedding unseen tears,” the statement reads. “The sight of butchered babies, their mothers, and breadwinners keeps our hearts pounding. These are not just attacks—they are part of a deliberate campaign to wipe out our people,” they lamented. The women further expressed deep frustration with what they described as a pattern of repeated violence met with only condolence visits and palliatives, but no decisive action from federal authorities.

“We can no longer accept the dis- honest narrative of ‘herder-farmer clashes.’ This is coordinated, systematic violence that must be acknowl- edged and treated as genocide,” the group stated. The women praised Mutfwang for his visit to the affected communi- ties and for publicly raising concerns over the apparent lack of account- ability by security operatives. They also highlighted eyewitness reports suggesting possible collaboration or indifference by military personnel during the attacks, calling for full investigation and sanctions against those found culpable.

Expressions of gratitude were also extended to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her recent humanitarian support, and to Dr Ne- ntawe Goshwe, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, for identifying with the people of Riyom in their time of grief. The women ended the statement with a passionate call to Tinubu demanding immediate security actions to secure their land and their people as well as seeking justice for the victims, saying; “Enough is enough.”

Ambush of persons in Bokkos

Recently, 14 innocent persons, including women and children, were brutally killed in Chirang village, Mangor district of Bokkos Local Government Area, after suspected Fulani terrorists ambushed a vehicle returning from the weekly market in Bokkos town. In an official statement issued by Bokkos Cultural Development Forum (BCDF) Vanguard, through its Chairman, Barrister Farmasum Fuddang, and Secretary, Ambassador Duwam Bosco, the group condemned the attack as part of an ongoing genocidal campaign targeting native Plateau communities.

The forum warned that the latest massacre follows a consistent and deadly pattern of armed assaults, including the 2023 Christmas Eve massacre, which claimed over 60 lives, and dozens more in recurring attacks across the region. According to BCDF, the ambush occurred just two days after a young man was killed in a related incident in the same vicinity—signaling what the group called a calculated terror campaign against Bokkos people.

The press statement further revealed alarming reports of heavily armed militias advancing toward af- fected communities at the time of publication, with ongoing gun battles confirmed by security forces. “This violence occurs despite various so-called peace and reconciliation efforts by those who deny the reality of genocide,” the statement reads.

The people further asserted that the attacks are not random, but part of an organised plan by Fulani militants to seize control of the region, beginning with Bokkos, which they described as the “potato headquarters of Nigeria.” “Over 150 native villages across local government council in Plateau State have already been forcibly oc- cupied. The goal is clear: total domination of Plateau State,” BCDF declared.

The group expressed dismay over the silence of the federal government and the failure of peace initiatives to deter the bloodshed. They vowed to defend their ancestral lands within the framework of constitutional rights and legitimate self-preservation. “We are fully aware of our constitutional rights and will utilise them to the fullest,’’ noted the group.

Genocidal acts

Mutfwang strongly condemned the persistent violence in the state, declaring that the wave of killings and destruction, particularly in rural communities, amounts to genocide and terrorism, not the commonly labeled; ‘farmer-herder conflict.’ Speaking during a recent security briefing and while visiting communities affected by the latest massacre in Binda, Riyom LGA, the governor said the nature, scale, and precision of the attacks—often targeting defenseless villagers—show a clear pattern of ethnic cleansing and land occupation.