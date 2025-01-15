Plateau Deputy Gov Hails Bagos’ Commitment To Enhancing Education

Share

The Plateau State Deputy Governor, Hon. Josephine Piyo has commended the former member representing Jos South Jos East federal constituency during the 9th and 10th National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos for his investments in the education sector, which has enhanced the learning environment in Plateau State.

The Deputy Governor made commendations while commissioning the examination hall renovated by the Dachung Musa Bagos Foundation at the Government Secondary School Hwolshe, Jos South LGA of the state.

Hon. Piyo said Bagos’ focus on educational investment is commendable and will not only impact the immediate community but will pave the way for students and youths of Plateau State to attain their dreams, as education is the bedrock of the development of any community.

The deputy governor appreciated the Lawmaker Foundation for keying into Governor Mutfwang’s vision for education.

She however challenged the students to see the gesture as a means of inspiring a sustainable future for a better Plateau State which they are all major stakeholders.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan said Hon. Bagos has demonstrated that he is intentional about the next generation of Plateau.

Hon. Bagos who is the President of the Dachung Musa Bagos Foundation said he will remain steadfast in his commitment to ensuring that the next generation is adequately equipped for a brighter future

Other speakers who commended the former legislature were Dr Kachollom Gang, Commissioner for Higher Education, Plateau State; Hon. Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng, former member representing Barkin Ladi Riyom federal constituency; Engr. Samuel Amuna, Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Barr. Olivia Dazyam, Chairperson of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, Plateau State; and many others praised the huge statement of support for education made by the Dachung Musa Bagos Foundation and said will remain indelible in the sands of time and history of worthy empowerment.

