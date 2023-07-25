Plateau Dep Gov Celebrates With Senate Minority Leader, Ex-First Lady On Their Birthday

Plateau State Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs Josephine Piyo has celebrated with the Senate Minority Leader in the 10th Senate, Senator Simon Mwadkwon on his 55th birthday anniversary and also the former First Lady of Plateau State and wife of Senator Jonah Jang Ngo, Talatu Jang on her 71st birthday anniversary.

Piyo in a Statement signed by her Press Secretary Mrs Martha Nyam described the senator as a dogged politician and a grassroots mobilizer who has placed Plateau State on the map of national politics with his recent election as the Senate Minority Leader.

She noted that the exemplary leadership and intellectual capacity demonstrated by Sen. Mwadkwon was evident in his emergence as one of the principal officers of the Senate.

“I urge the Distinguish Senate Minority leader to continue to fly the flag of our great party and Plateau State higher with determination and exemplary leadership for the younger generation to emulate.”

Ngo Piyo while celebrating with the Former Plateau First Lady on her 71st Birthday described Talatu Jang as a mother and amazing woman with a heart of gold, who has impacted the lives of Plateau people positively.

She noted with joy the good virtues of the former first lady which she said has shaped the lives of many young women and youths in the state.

The Deputy Governor while congratulating Senator Mwadkwon Mrs Jang prayed for long life and prosperity, God’s guidance, protection and good health and peace of mind and overflowing joy.