Plateau death toll rises to 155, says LG chairman

Death toll from the terrorist attacks on Plateau State communities has risen to 155. The Bokkos Local Government Area Chairman Monday Kassa said some of the people are still missing. According to him, they recovered more than 20 bodies from the bushes.

The Barkin Ladi Local Government Area Chairman Danjuma Dakil said the death toll is now 30, not 17 as earlier reported. Dakil also said over 1,000 injured residents were rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH). He confirmed that Governor Caleb Mutfwang has contacted the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for help, saying that NEMA has given assurance of prompt response to the emergencies. The chairman said: “As I speak to you, NEMA is on its way to Bokkos, and after that they will come to Barkin Ladi.”