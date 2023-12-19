Plateau Central: Senator Plang Applauds  A’Court’s Judgment

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, has lauded the Court of Appeal’s exceptional legal acumen in arriving at the verdict that upheld him as the duly elected Senator of the Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State.

Recall that the National Assembly Election Petition sitting in Jos, Plateau State, had previously struck out the petition filed by the senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Amb. Yohanna Gotom in November this year.

Senator Plang, in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos on Tuesday, said the judgment of the Appellate Court on Tuesday marks the conclusion of a legal dispute arising from the 2023 senatorial election for Plateau Central.

According to him, the verdict was an all-time triumph of the will of the people of Plateau Central, adding that the judgment has further restored the confidence Nigerians place in the institution of the judiciary.

He commended both the Tribunal and Court of Appeal for painstakingly assessing all allegations levied against him and his party in the petition before deciding on the merits and demerits of the case.

Said he: “I therefore commend the Appellate Court; this judgment will further restore the confidence of Nigerians in democracy and hope of sustaining democracy. This has also demonstrated that the judiciary is truly the last hope for a common man like me.”

While expressing appreciation for the support of the people, the Senator dedicated the victory to God and the entire people of the Plateau Central, adding that this will further enable him to press more for the dividends of democracy for his people.